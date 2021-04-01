Washington Football Team adds wide receiver/returner DeAndre Carter

Washington adds wide receiver/returner DeAndre Carter originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team added another player to its wide receiver room on Thursday, though it comes with a catch. Or, in this case, a lack of catches.

We have signed WR/KR DeAndre Carter. — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) April 1, 2021

Former Texans wideout DeAndre Carter was signed by Washington this week, but he was likely brought in not to help in the passing game but rather to inject a boost into the team's return game.

Washington will be Carter's fourth team in four seasons, and he has just 34 receptions for 386 yards in his 43 career games. But he also has 63 career punt returns and 45 kick returns, averaging 9.3 and 21.8 yards, respectively.

Carter will provide a boost to the Washington return game if he can keep up those numbers. His kick return average is in line with what Danny Johnson provided the team in 2020 and is a significant improvement upon Steven Sims' numbers returning punts.

Head coach Ron Rivera has shown he values special teams play, so Carter could carve out a niche role on the team even without impacting the offense much in Washington.

Carter is 27 years old, and the terms of the deal were not initially announced.