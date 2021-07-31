Washington Football Team adds All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff to COVID-19 list

Washington All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and offensive tackle David Sharpe both were placed on COVID-19 reserve, bringing their team-wide total to six players that have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of training camp earlier this week.

Entering training camp, roughly 60% of Washington Football Team players had received a vaccine, which ranked among the lowest in the NFL. Coach Ron Rivera, who is a cancer survivor and immune deficient, had told reporters that he was frustrated that so many of his players have been hesitant to receive the vaccine despite the NFL’s urging, and his efforts to educate them on the benefits of doing so. Rivera has brought in medical experts to speak to his players in an attempt to dispel their concerns about the vaccine.

Scherff and Sharpe join wide receiver Curtis Samuel, defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis, offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas and defensive back Chris Miller on the COVID reserve list.

Rivera said that he hoped that players will change their stances and get vaccinated, possibly as soon as Sunday.

"We’ll see tomorrow. Tomorrow We’re hoping we can get some more guys vaccinated," Rivera told reporters following their final training camp practice in Richmond, Virginia, Saturday afternoon. "We’ll see. It’s a difficult topic. I’ve tried to broach it a lot of our players, talked with a lot of our guys that haven’t. Again, it’s a personal thing, but hopefully — we can sway them, hopefully."

Guard Brandon Scherff is among the six Washington Football Team players who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of training camp earlier this week.

The NFL continues to make a push for more players to receive vaccines to avoid the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks and any interruptions of play this preseason and season.

The NFL on Friday issued a memo saying that teams with 90% vaccination rates or better are allowed to have family members join them on the field following training camp practices. This is generally a time where players, who are spending training camp away from families and in team hotels, get to see their loved ones until camp breaks later this summer. However, teams that haven’t reached 90% vaccination rates must require family members/cohabitants ages 12 and above must provide proof of vaccination to join players on the fields post-practice.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Washington Football Team adds guard Brandon Scherff to COVID-19 list