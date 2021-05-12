Washington Football Team’s 2021 Schedule: Opponents, dates, primetime games

Washington Football Team’s complete 2021 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL has revealed its schedule for the 2021 season, giving Washington Football Team fans a rundown of what their team’s slate will look like for the upcoming campaign.

Washington will play 17 regular-season games after the league and players union agreed to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement in March 2020 that added an extra game to every team’s schedule. The CBA gave each team an additional game against an opponent in the opposite conference that finished in the same spot of its own division last season. For Washington, that means a date with the Buffalo Bills.

Here’s a look at Washington’s full schedule for the 2021 regular season.

Washington Football Team’s 2021 Schedule

Week 1

Date: Sunday, Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. ET

Opponent: vs. Los Angeles Chargers

TV Network: CBS

Week 2

Date: Thursday, Sept. 16 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Opponent: vs. New York Giants

TV Network: NFL Network

Week 3

Date: Sunday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. ET

Opponent: @ Buffalo Bills

TV Network: FOX

Week 4

Date: Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. ET

Opponent: @ Atlanta Falcons

TV Network: FOX

Week 5

Date: Sunday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. ET

Opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

TV Network: CBS

Week 6

Date: Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. ET

Opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV Network: CBS

Week 7

Date: Sunday, Oct. 24 at 1 p.m. ET

Opponent: @ Green Bay Packers

TV Network: FOX

Week 8

Date: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Opponent: @ Denver Broncos

TV Network: FOX

Week 9

BYE WEEK

Week 10

Date: Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. ET

Opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV Network: FOX

Week 11

Date: Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. ET

Opponent: @ Carolina Panthers

TV Network: FOX

Week 12

Date: Monday, Nov. 29 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Opponent: vs. Seattle Seahawks

TV Network: ESPN

Week 13

Date: Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Opponent: @ Las Vegas Raiders

TV Network: FOX

Week 14

Date: Sunday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m. ET

Opponent: vs. Dallas Cowboys

TV Network: FOX

Story continues

Week 15

Date: TBD

Opponent: @ Philadelphia Eagles

TV Network: TBD

Week 16

Date: Sunday, Dec. 26 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Opponent: @ Dallas Cowboys

TV Network: NBC

Week 17

Date: Sunday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET

Opponent: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

TV Network: FOX

Week 18

Date: Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. ET

Opponent: @ New York Giants

TV Network: FOX