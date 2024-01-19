Washington football ruster has been gutted by the portal (and the draft)

The Washington Huskies have watched several prime players enter the transfer portal in the time since Kalen DeBoer left for the University of Alabama. In addition to that, Washington knows that the elite players who stayed for the 2023 season and lifted the Huskies to the national championship game will be going to the 2024 NFL draft. Rome Odunze is a surefire first-round draft pick. Other Huskies will be taken in the first 100 picks and give Washington a significant presence at the draft.

Washington’s roster is currently in a very hollowed-out state, an obvious point of interest for USC fans heading into the 2024 Big Ten season in which the Huskies will join the Trojans as a new Big Ten school.

What is also of obvious interest to USC fans is that the portal prospects created by Washington could provide considerable value to the Trojans and Lincoln Riley, especially along the offensive line. This is a real opportunity for USC to bolster its roster and do so at the expense of a Big Ten competitor.

Only 2 starters from Washington's national runner-up team are *currently* set to return next season. The Transfer Portal/NFL Draft/Graduation has claimed: – All 11 offensive starters – 29 players on the offensive and defensive two-deep #Huskies #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/MwbO9EZaoU — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) January 19, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire