Washington Football Rewind: Washington pulls away late to beat Bengals
The Washington Football Team enjoyed a strong defensive performance and another big day from their rookie running back en route to a relatively easy victory over the visiting Bengals in Week 11.
After trailing 9-7 at halftime, Washington scored 13 unanswered points in the second half to pull away for a 20-9 victory over Cincinnati. The game was momentarily overshadowed by an ugly leg injury suffered by rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, who was carted off the field and later determined to have suffered multiple torn ligaments in his knee.
Washington's win moved it to 3-7 on the season, tying them with the Giants and Cowboys and keeping all three teams just behind the 3-6-1 Eagles atop the NFC East.
Here are three storylines to look out for again...
1. Crazy sequence near the end zone
Ah, the classic "goal line stand big hit, forced fumble, recovery, maybe safety, touchback" play. You don't see one of these every week.
The Washington Football Team had its back against its own end zone, but 2020 No. 2 overall pick Chase Young stepped up with a massive hit on No. 1 pick Burrow, dislodged the football and saved a touchdown for the Washington defense.
The hectic play served as a momentum shift of sorts for Washington, keeping the Bengals scoreless for the time being and protecting their lead.
2. Another big day for Antonio Gibson
There were questions surrounding rookie running back Antonio Gibson's ability to carry a full workload in the NFL this season, but Washington has been pleasantly surprised by his breakout performance in Year 1.
Leads all rookie RBs in TDs.
Second in yards among rookie RBs.
Four straight games with a TD.@AntonioGibson14 kept it going in Week 11. #WashingtonFootball
(by @Fidelity) pic.twitter.com/NNHCCZHeLC
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2020
Gibson continued his impressive freshman campaign, running for another 94 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals. His 104 yards of total offense was the third-highest mark in a game in his young career, and his touchdown opened up the scoring on Sunday.
No other Washington running back received more than eight carries, just half of Gibson's total of 16, so it continues to be clear that this is his backfield.
3. Defense dominates Bengals backup
After Burrow unfortunately left the game with that serious knee injury, Cincinnati backup quarterback Ryan Finley entered to attempt to lead a comeback. But it wasn't to be. Washington defensive line feasted for the rest of the game.
Finley completed just three of his 10 pass attempts for 30 yards, throwing an interception and finishing with a 0.0 rating. In addition to the poor passing numbers, Finley was sacked four times by a combined five different Washington players.
The Washington defensive line, which took some heat in recent games for not living up to its potential, was able to pin the Bengals' ears back with a lead against a backup quarterback on one of the league's worst offensive lines.
On Washington Football Rewind, the panel will discuss exactly how Washington's defense was able to take advantage of an unfortunate injury situation, and what they can do to continue that play on Thanksgiving Day vs. the Cowboys.