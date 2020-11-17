Washington Football Rewind: Second-half comeback falls just short in Detroit

Washington Football Rewind: Comeback falls just short in Detroit originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After falling behind 24-3 in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions, the Washington Football Team put together an impressive comeback in Week 10.

That comeback, though, would fall just short. After Washington tied the game with just 16 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Lions kicker Matt Prater boomed a 59-yard field goal as time expired to give Detroit its fourth win of the season.

While Prater's kick will be what Washington fans remember from Sunday's contest the most, there were plenty of positives to take away from the second half.

Here are three storylines to look out for...

1. The comeback.

Washington looked to be headed toward their most embarrassing loss of the season after a D'Andre Swift touchdown midway through the third quarter extended Detroit's lead to 21.

Then, all of a sudden, the Burgundy and Gold flipped the script. Washington would rattle off 21 unanswered points to tie the game at 24, Once Detroit answered with a late fourth-quarter field goal of their own, Alex Smith led Washington on a two-minute drive that ended with a game-tying field goal by Dustin Hopkins with just 16 seconds remaining.

A costly mistake by Chase Young helped set up the Lions game-winning field goal, one the pass rusher took ownership of after the game. But, Washington's comeback alone is something positive for the team to build on entering Week 10 against the Bengals.

On Washington Football Rewind, the crew will discuss what went right for Washington during their 21-point swing.

2. Alex Smith's first start in two years.

Alex Smith's incredible comeback story is no longer the top storyline surrounding the 36-year-old; over the past two weeks, he's proven he can still play, and play effectively.

Making his first NFL start in nearly two years, Smith threw for 390 yards while completing 38 of 55 pass attempts. Sunday marked the first time in the veteran's career where he's thrown for 300-plus yards in back-to-back weeks. That's a remarkable feat for a quarterback who many thought would never play football again two years ago.

In just two weeks, Smith has taken control of Washington's revolving door at the quarterback position. Now, the conversation shifts to if he'll be with the team come 2021.

On Washington Football rewind, Finlay, Mitchell and Giorgio will break down where Smith excelled against Detroit, as well is where the 36-year-old QB can improve in the coming weeks.

3. The defense keeps allowing big plays.

Entering Week 9, the Washington Football Team had allowed the fewest amount of passing yards per game of any club in the NFL. That usually means the secondary is thriving. But in Washington, that stat hardly tells the whole story.

Washington has struggled to defend the big play this season and that was on display once again against Detroit. In the first quarter, Lions QB Matt Stafford connected with Marvin Hall on a 55-yard touchdown to open up the scoring.

That play was the eighth of 40-plus yards that Washington's defense has allowed this season, a mark that is tied for the most in the NFL. Washington almost had an epic meltdown at the end of the game, too, as Stafford overthrew an open Quintez Cephus on what would have been a 75-yard TD with just 12 seconds remaining.

So, while some stats might suggest Washington's pass defense has been elite in 2020, that's hardly the case.

On Washington Football Rewind, the panel will discuss where Washington's defense has thrived, and what areas they need to quickly improve in.