Washington Football Rewind: Relive the blowout victory over Dallas

Over the past few years, the Dallas Cowboys have consistently gotten the better of the Washington Football Team. Entering this past Sunday's matchup, Dallas had won seven of the last eight contests between the two rivals, with four of them coming by double digits.

That was not the case in Week 7, however, as the Burgundy and Gold dominated Dallas in all three phases from start to finish, cruising to a 25-3 victory. Sunday marked Washington's first victory by 10 or more points in nearly two years.

Here are three storylines to look out for...

1. Antonio Gibson's true breakout game.

The third-round rookie running back has had some great moments in his debut campaign, but Gibson had yet to truly have a breakout game. His best performance to date had come against the Ravens in Week 4 when he totaled 128 scrimmage yards, but 82 of them came via the passing game.

But on Sunday against Dallas, Gibson turned in his first career 100-yard rushing game, finishing with 128 yards on the ground on a career-best 20 carries. Sure, Dallas' putrid defense had something to do with it, but Gibson deserves plenty of credit for his outing.

Gibson was able to excel versus Dallas and what he can build on from this performance moving forward.

2. Cole Holcomb's standout performance.

Washington's defense as a whole was firing on all cylinders against Dallas, but the second-year linebacker had the best game of his young NFL career on Sunday.

Holcomb might have only notched three tackles, but he also had an interception and a sack, one where he delivered a crushing blow on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott before taking Andy Dalton to the ground.

The linebacker's efforts against Dallas received high praise from defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

"I thought Cole was outstanding yesterday, impactful in the game," Del Rio said Monday. "He had the big sack. He had a big interception when they were in the red zone. He flew around all day and showed up on special teams. He played well throughout the day. It was a good performance and I’d like to see more of it."

Holcomb's career day.

3. Who will replace Landon Collins?

Washington's defense was excellent against Dallas, but the Burgundy and Gold lost one of its most important pieces on that side of the ball when Collins exited with an ankle injury. After the game, news broke that Collins had actually suffered a torn Achilles, an injury that will require surgery and end his season.

The loss of Collins, a captain and the team's highest-paid player on defense, is a crushing blow to Washington's defense. The team has already been forced to make a change at the safety position opposite Collins. Now it will be required to find a replacement for the former Pro Bowler, too.

On Sunday, it was seventh-round rookie Kamren Curl that replaced Collins. Will Washington stick with Curl or will it sign a free agent during the bye week?

On Washington Football Rewind, the group will discuss what the team should do to replace its leader on defense moving forward.