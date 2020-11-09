Washington Football Rewind: An Alex Smith-led comeback falls just short originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

In many different aspects, Washington's Week 9 loss to the New York Giants could serve as the turning point for the Burgundy and Gold this season.

Washington lost to the Giants for the second time this season on Sunday, as two late fourth-quarter interceptions ended any hopes the Burgundy and Gold had at a comeback.

The crushing loss could turn the direction of Washington's season in one of two ways. At 2-6, Washington must win at least two of their next three games in order to stay alive in the NFC East race. Or, they'll likely be headed towards another top-five pick in the draft.

Here are three storylines to look out for...

1. How did Alex Smith fare?

When Alex Smith made his remarkable comeback against the Rams over a month ago, he was thrown into a wet, rain-filled clash where the offense wasn't able to get anything going.

But, when the 36-year-old replaced Kyle Allen on Sunday after Allen was forced to leave with an ankle injury, Smith looked a lot better. The veteran threw for 325 yards in just over three quarters, his highest total as a member of the Football Team.

However, what Smith will remember most from this performance are his two back-breaking interceptions in the fourth quarter. Trailing by three, Washington had two chances late in the fourth quarter to either tie or take the lead. Both possessions ended with Smith picks.

Head coach Ron Rivera has committed to Smith as the starter -- for now. On Washington Football Rewind, the crew will break down what to expect from him moving forward.

2. Kam Curl's performance.

Lost in the quarterback shuffle was Washington safety Kam Curl's performance, making his first career start in place of Landon Collins.

Curl's outing had some promising moments, as the rookie led the team in tackles with 11. But, the Giants did pick on Curl a little bit in coverage, especially in the first half.

For a seventh-rounder making his first NFL start, Curl has plenty to be proud of.

On Washington Football Rewind, the crew will break down how he fared and what the Washington defense can count on from him in the coming weeks.

3. Captain Terry shines again.

During Washington's practice last week, second-year wide receiver Terry McLaurin was unanimously named a team captain, filling the void of Collins who was placed on Injured Reserve with a torn Achilles.

In his first game with a 'C' on his chest, McLaurin shined like he has all season. No. 17 hauled in seven receptions for 115 receiving yards. McLaurin now has at least 60 receiving yards in nine of his last games, including five games this season with seven or more catches.

His best moment came in the fourth quarter, where McLaurin turned an 18-yard reception into an incredible 68-yard touchdown by outrunning the entire Giants defense.

The touchdown was also Smith's first since the devastating leg injury that he suffered in November 2018.

On Washington Football Rewind, the group will break down what made this play successful and how McLaurin continues to produce no matter who is playing quarterback.