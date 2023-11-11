Washington football dominates Chatham Glenwood, advances to state semifinals

CHATHAM — The Washington football team has made the Final Four.

The Panthers defeated Chatham Glenwood 59-16 on Saturday to win a Class 6A quarterfinal on Saturday.

No. 3-ranked Washington (11-1) advances to the state semifinals for the first time since 2017 and will host top-ranked East St. Louis (10-2), a 39-13 winner over No. 2 Kankakee.

Let's look at the path: Can state-ranked Washington win a football state title?

The game will be played at Babcook Field in Washington, likely on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 18.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: IHSA football playoffs: Washington beats Glenwood in 6A quarterfinals