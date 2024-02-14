Washington football coach Jedd Fisch's podcast comments have Arizona Wildcats fans fuming

Former Arizona football coach Jedd Fisch isn't exactly mending fences with his former team's fan base with comments he's made since leaving the Wildcats for the Washington football job.

Far from it.

Previous comments from Fisch had already upset and angered fans, and now some supporters of the team are livid with their former coach, who left for Washington after guiding Arizona to an impressive 10-3 record in 2023, for recent comments about why he left the Wildcats for the Huskies.

Fisch told The Athletic in a recent podcast that the fan base at Arizona was "irate" with him because "they don't understand."

“First of all, we loved Tucson," Fisch told The Athletic's Ari Wasserman on the "Until Saturday" podcast. "We loved our players and all of those players who came to Arizona signed with our staff. The whole team was signed by us. When I made the decision to take the job, I knew how many people I could help. I knew how many people I could take (to Washington). Selfishly, I could have stayed in Arizona. I would have been compensated really well. I think my contract would have been signed somewhere between February and May of the coming year. Hopefully, with the financial situation, it all would have been taken care of. But my assistant coach pool would still have been $3.5 million less than what it is now. And some of the things I could have done for all our support staff would not have been able to get done. So what happens is you have a very irate fan base because they don’t understand."

More: Jedd Fisch's Arizona comments resurface after news he's headed to Washington

Jedd Fisch won 10 games as head coach at Arizona in 2023. Then he made fans angry when he decided to leave to take over at Washington.



Why did Fisch make the move?



He explained his reasoning on the Until Saturday podcast with @AriWasserman ⤵️https://t.co/SFR8f2yYOJ pic.twitter.com/LKshhyscTH — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 12, 2024

Jedd Fisch says he 'couldn't say no' to Washington

On the podcast, Fisch said he "couldn't say no" to Washington.

“Talking about their plans entering into the Big Ten, coming off of a national championship game (appearance), the resources they were referring to regarding assistant coaches and player welfare and what they wanted to do with the players was all pretty intriguing,” Fisch said. “Obviously, their commitment to the head coach was very intriguing, as well … Altogether, it just seemed like one of those opportunities you had to listen to. So we did that. And then I got a call that night from Washington, and they offered me the head coaching job. Sunday morning, they sent over the documents, and it was one of those situations that it was one of those opportunities it was impossible to say no to.”

Washington pursued Fisch after coach Kalen DeBoer replaced Nick Saban as the coach at Alabama.

The Wildcats moved quickly after Fisch left for Washington, hiring San Jose State's Brent Brennan as coach shortly after, but Arizona fans still have hard feelings over the way Fisch departed.

More: Jedd Fisch 'broken hearted' to leave Arizona football for Washington coaching job

Jedd Fisch isn't exactly loved in Tucson for the way he left the football program after guiding the Arizona Wildcats to a 10-3 record in 2023.

Jedd Fisch: 'Commitment to Arizona was 100% truthful'

A social media video Washington put out of Fisch signing his Washington contract at his Tucson home didn't sit well with Arizona fans when the Huskies announced Fisch's hire.

Fisch addressed that and the Arizona fan vitriol for him in the podcast.

“So what happens is you have a very irate fan base because they don’t understand necessarily why you would do it. Why would you sign a contract in your home? Or why would you have a three-minute (team) meeting? Well, there was no other place to sign the contract,” Fisch told The Athletic. “I wasn’t going to have a team meeting and let the team know that I was leaving without signing something that says, ‘You have a job and you’re leaving to go take a job.’ Now, you know, the University of Washington has a responsibility to their fan base as well. And they have a responsibility to their recruiting class as well.”

Fisch continued: “And there was no other job that reached out that I had any interest in or I spoke with. And there was really no thought in my mind about going anywhere. There was nowhere to go, there was nowhere that was interesting to me that was available. We loved Arizona. We felt like we were gonna have a great team coming back, although I was concerned about some of the missing pieces from the year before, (leaving) really didn’t cross my mind.”

Added Fisch: “I just think it’s time that everyone understands our commitment at Arizona was 100 percent truthful. And we were committed to making this program great. We made our players better than they’ve ever thought they could be and we were better than anyone thought we could.”

'Fraud': Arizona football fans turn on Jedd Fisch after coach leaves for Washington

Jedd Fisch had said 'I have no interest in going anywhere'

Those comments won't exactly endear Fisch with fans of his former team, but they aren't the first comments from the coach to anger Arizona fans.

Many Arizona fans felt betrayed by Fisch when he left for Washington, because shortly before he had told Jim Rome that "We want to be a part of this program for a long time."

Evidently, "a long time" meant 10 days, the time that elapsed from that interview to the time he was announced as Washington's coach.

Fisch was asked about signing a contract extension with Arizona in that January interview with Rome.

His reply: "Yeah, you know, it is and I appreciate you asking. I think right now we're just working through semantics to get this deal done. I think we're very, very close. We want to be done here very soon and we want to be a part of this program for a long time."

He continued: "We've got 18 out of 22 returning starters next year... so, I have no interest in going anywhere. I have a lot of interest in seeing if we can get to that College Football Playoff and there's 12 teams in it next year, and I would love to have our team be a part of it."

More: Top Arizona recruits Demond Williams Jr., Adam Mohammed follow Jedd Fisch to Washington

Social media lashes out at Jedd Fisch for comments

The already fractured relationship was hurt more when Fisch issued a statement saying he was "broken hearted" to leave Arizona and it was a "gut-wrenching" and "agonizing" decision.

Arizona fans didn't buy it.

Social media reacted very strongly to Fisch leaving Arizona for Washington, with many comments calling him a "fraud."

His recent podcast comments about "irate" Arizona fans aren't softening the blow, with many Wildcats fans once again sounding off on the coach.

Jedd Fisch did not “have” to say yes to anything. pic.twitter.com/5NXUxL8oEV — Barstool Arizona🌵 (@UofABarstool) February 13, 2024

I don’t want to comment any further on Fisch, but this is just so condescending to Arizona fans. — Jane (@jane_fairall) February 13, 2024

What a martyr this man is! Selfishly could have stayed in Arizona? 😆 leaving coaches behind to get to talk to players before they're in the portal. Coaches that were still getting UofA paychecks — Michael J Kingman Jr (@MKingman72) February 14, 2024

Ohhhh now it's OUR fault as the fan base bc we don't understand, Jedd? Lol — BlockDoc (@bdh2828) February 14, 2024

I hope nobody believes this. It’s all about Jedd. He 100% left coaches behind. So is he saying if a school next year offers his assistants more he’s leaving? Uhh, okay. — Mark (@NMnekob) February 14, 2024

@CoachJeddFisch no, have an irate fan base precisely because they do understand, and you continue to lie. You can rationalize it however you like, but you know what you did is awful. — 🏴‍☠️Lastronaut🇺🇲 (@Jerkul3s) February 13, 2024

At some point Fisch will stop talking about Arizona and Arizona fans will stop talking about Fisch.

But that time evidently hasn't come yet.

More: I get why Arizona's Jedd Fisch is drawn to Washington; don't ask me to like it

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona football fans fuming over Jedd Fisch's podcast comments