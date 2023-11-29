Washington, Florida State 3-4 in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings were released on Tuesday.

No surprise in the 1 and 2 slots as Georgia and Michigan sit atop the heap.

Undefeated teams are third and fourth heading into their conference championship games.

Washington sits at three despite being an underdog in the Pac-12 title clash against Oregon, which is fifth.

That game could be considered a play-in for one of the four spots.

Behind the Huskies are the undefeated Florida State Seminoles.

Despite being without star quarterback Jordan Travis, FSU heads into the ACC Championship Game against Louisville in the fourth slot.

Ohio State, which lost to Michigan, is sixth, Texas is seventh and Alabama is eight.

Remember, Texas handed Alabama its lone loss in the regular season should the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in the SEC title tilt.

College Football Playoff rankings

