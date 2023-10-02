Washington fans lived through anxiety in ugly, close win at Arizona

Before the weekend, Trojans Wire wrote about the University of Washington’s football history in the state of Arizona:

“Last year, Washington was a far better team than Arizona State. Yet, the Huskies lost in Tempe to the Sun Devils, a crazy result which prevented UW from playing USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

“When Washington plays in the state of Arizona, weird things often happen. The Huskies haven’t won in Tempe against Arizona State since 2001, which is absolutely crazy. They have won their past several meetings against Arizona in Tucson, but some of those games have not been easy or comfortable.”

Saturday night, Washington played another uncomfortable game in the desert, scraping by with a 31-24 win in which Michael Penix did not play especially well.

Caleb Williams of USC did not play his best in the state of Arizona a week ago when USC slid past Arizona State in an ugly game.

Is there something about the state of Arizona which makes other Pac-12 teams stumble? Oregon and Utah have also had problems playing in Arizona in the past. This time, though, it was time for Washington fans to sweat again in the desert.

See how they dealt with this close shave in Tucson:

TRICKY TUCSON

Arizona is a NIGHTMARE always. W is a W though. https://t.co/WciSABJoZ1 — brent says Go Huskies 🟣🟡 (@realbrentreed) October 1, 2023

VENTING

I'll take the win, but there's no way this should have been as frustrating and tense as it was. Maybe the team is thinking about Oregon. Which is understandable. Not only is it a bitter rivalry, but it's a huge game nationally with both teams ranked in the top ten and undefeated. https://t.co/SYVyvHtewb — 🎃👻Brandon🎃🐈‍⬛ #BeatMTSU🐓 (@BTBouttanowhere) October 1, 2023

AS ALWAYS

Another weird trip to the desert.. Got the W.. Zero TDs from Penix 🧐 Thank God the seasonal trips down there to play UA & ASU are over next season. Rest up.. enjoy the bye.. defense has gotta be better for Oregon/UW. Ducks look damn good too. #PurpleReign #GoHuskies https://t.co/jJbNob0qYm — Ty Sniffin (@TySniffin) October 1, 2023

RELIEF

Glad we don’t have to go to the desert anymore!

Enjoy the Big12 Arizona. https://t.co/2UzOtSCNcP — TooMuchCamber (@Too_MuchCamber) October 1, 2023

SURVIVAL

It was a tough game but we got the W now let’s get ready for 10/14. 💜☔️👏🏼 #letsgodawgs #PurpleReign https://t.co/5urk63FQsh — Ligi Faataualofa-Iosefo (@_joylasi) October 1, 2023

REASONABLE TAKE

First time we see Washington be pedestrian this year. Road game in the conference so going to give them the benefit of doubt. All important bye next week before the game of the year against Oregon in 2 weeks https://t.co/NEWz2VTjrZ — StatSide College Football (@StatSideCFB) October 1, 2023

TUCSON TOUGH

Never a doubt (doubted as soon was saw the game was in Tucson). Go Huskies. https://t.co/nh0u9nmx6S — Dustin Nickerson (@DustinNickerson) October 1, 2023

NOT QUITE

Only by 7? Penix Heisman quest over https://t.co/hzc57lhnuG — matt (@madmatt53) October 1, 2023

MAYBE

Not my preference, but Dawgs really needed this adversity. https://t.co/8O2TMhuasW — Mike Martinez 🇺🇸🟦🌎🎩⚓️ (@MontlakeMike) October 1, 2023

HUSKY FANS KNOW

Close W ima chalk it up to playing in Arizona I'm not worried https://t.co/lXnGunHpjj — Nouhou 2023 🇺🇸🏆🇫🇯🇮🇳 (@Nouhou2020) October 1, 2023

NO

@RGIII this is the best team in the nation struggling against zona?👀 https://t.co/XMxZxzVXPH — Aaron Chappelear (@chapstick448) October 1, 2023

HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF

Close one in the desert. And you know it. 😯 https://t.co/YAEdRmAQF7 — Ryan Perkins (@ryan13perkins) October 1, 2023

FACT

only beat arizona by a TD 💀 https://t.co/Ci7owcpzae — truly rome (@730R0) October 1, 2023

WHEW!

MUCH LIKE USC

Too close for comfort. But a win is a win. #DubsUp https://t.co/hwNTyCSqDI — Nate Risch (@NateRisch) October 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire