Advertisement

Washington fans lived through anxiety in ugly, close win at Arizona

Matt Wadleigh
·3 min read

Before the weekend, Trojans Wire wrote about the University of Washington’s football history in the state of Arizona:

“Last year, Washington was a far better team than Arizona State. Yet, the Huskies lost in Tempe to the Sun Devils, a crazy result which prevented UW from playing USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

“When Washington plays in the state of Arizona, weird things often happen. The Huskies haven’t won in Tempe against Arizona State since 2001, which is absolutely crazy. They have won their past several meetings against Arizona in Tucson, but some of those games have not been easy or comfortable.”

Saturday night, Washington played another uncomfortable game in the desert, scraping by with a 31-24 win in which Michael Penix did not play especially well.

Caleb Williams of USC did not play his best in the state of Arizona a week ago when USC slid past Arizona State in an ugly game.

Is there something about the state of Arizona which makes other Pac-12 teams stumble? Oregon and Utah have also had problems playing in Arizona in the past. This time, though, it was time for Washington fans to sweat again in the desert.

See how they dealt with this close shave in Tucson:

TRICKY TUCSON

VENTING

AS ALWAYS

RELIEF

SURVIVAL

REASONABLE TAKE

TUCSON TOUGH

NOT QUITE

MAYBE

HUSKY FANS KNOW

NO

HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF

FACT

WHEW!

MUCH LIKE USC

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire