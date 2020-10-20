Washington falls to No. 31 in latest NFL Power Rankings

It turns out that losing to a New York Giants team that was previously 0-5 doesn’t put you in a favorable position with the NFL power rankers. That’s currently where the Washington Football Team stands, and though it was yet another brutal week for the NFC East (1-3 record in Week 6), Washington appears to be at the bottom of the barrel, with every reason to start looking towards next season.

In this week’s edition of USA TODAY’s Touchdown Wire NFL power rankings, Washington has fallen down three spots to No. 31 in the league, edging out only the New York Jets, who are 0-6. With five consecutive losses and an inability to get anything going offensively, it’s pretty hard to argue against. While Washington made a game of things late, and only had a failed two-point conversion stand between them and a victory on Sunday, it’s the fact that you even needed a comeback win to defeat the Giants.

Now as we approach the halfway mark of the season, Washington is in a tough position of looking up at the rest of the abysmal NFC East, yet still having a chance to turn things around and grab a playoff spot. Ron Rivera told his teammates and anyone watching on Sunday that he is still looking to win every single game. It may not be what’s best for the team in the long run, but it at least gives all of these players something to work for each and every week.