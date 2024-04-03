Washington faces Los Angeles in non-conference matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (43-33, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (15-61, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -13; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Washington Wizards in a non-conference matchup.

The Wizards have gone 7-31 in home games. Washington has a 4-43 record against teams over .500.

The Lakers have gone 16-21 away from home. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference scoring 16.7 fast break points per game led by LeBron James averaging 5.0.

The Wizards score 113.3 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 117.4 the Lakers give up. The Lakers average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than the Wizards allow.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Lakers defeated the Wizards 134-131 in overtime in their last matchup on March 1. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 40 points, and Jordan Poole led the Wizards with 34 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Kispert is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Wizards. Poole is averaging 19.5 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Davis is averaging 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.3 blocks for the Lakers. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 4-6, averaging 107.4 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 121.3 points, 47.7 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Kyle Kuzma: out (heel), Richaun Holmes: out (toe), Isaiah Livers: out for season (hip), Tyus Jones: out (back), Landry Shamet: out (calf), Bilal Coulibaly: out for season (wrist).

Lakers: Christian Wood: out (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Colin Castleton: out (wrist), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Cam Reddish: out (personal), Jalen Hood-Schifino: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.