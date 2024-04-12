Washington faces Chicago, aims to break 4-game skid

Chicago Bulls (38-42, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (15-65, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Bulls -1.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to break its four-game skid when the Wizards play Chicago.

The Wizards are 11-39 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 4-45 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulls have gone 21-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago has a 19-31 record against teams above .500.

The Wizards average 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer makes per game than the Bulls give up (14.6). The Bulls' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (49.5%).

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on March 26 the Wizards won 107-105 led by 23 points from Jordan Poole, while DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points for the Bulls.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Kispert is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Wizards. Poole is averaging 21.6 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 17.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bulls. DeRozan is averaging 26.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 111.4 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 111.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Richaun Holmes: day to day (toe), Eugene Omoruyi: day to day (illness), Tyus Jones: out (back), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee), Kyle Kuzma: out (ankle), Landry Shamet: out (calf), Bilal Coulibaly: out for season (wrist), Jordan Poole: day to day (illness).

Bulls: Ayo Dosunmu: out (quad), Zach LaVine: out for season (ankle), Andre Drummond: out (quadricep), Patrick Williams: out for season (foot), Julian Phillips: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.