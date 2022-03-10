Washington expected to release veteran safety Landon Collins

Bryan Manning
·2 min read
In this article:
The Washington Commanders agreed to terms on a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for quarterback Carson Wentz Wednesday. Washington inherited Wentz’s contract, which will count $28 million against the salary cap in 2022.

After agreeing to a deal for Wentz, Washington was left with $5.9 million in cap room, per Over the Cap. Now, the team is working to create more space, and the No. 1 target is safety Landon Collins.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Commanders are expected to release Collins after the two sides could not agree on a restructured contract.

Collins spent three seasons with the Commanders after beginning his NFL career with the New York Giants.

Collins struggled for the Commanders until moving to linebacker early last season. Collins was not isolated in coverage and was allowed to play closer to the line of scrimmage. While he bristled at being called a linebacker, he embraced his role and was arguably Washington’s second-best defensive player after the switch.

Washington wanted Collins back, but there was no way he was coming back at the $16 million cap number.

Collins confirmed to Josina Anderson of CBS and USA TODAY Sports, he was departing Washington. He said he agreed to an initial re-worked deal, but the terms changed once Washington acquired Wentz.

It will be interesting to see where Collins lands and at what price.

