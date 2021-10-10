Washington elevates WR Antonio Gandy-Golden from practice squad

The Washington Football Team could be down three wide receivers on Sunday when they host the New Orleans Saints at FedEx Field. On Friday, Dyami Brown and Cam Sims were ruled out after suffering injuries in last week’s win at Atlanta.

Curtis Samuel is also questionable for the game, and if anyone has followed the saga of his injured groin, you can’t feel too comfortable about his status for Sunday.

So, in preparation for Sunday, Washington elevated second-year wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden from the practice squad. That means Washington will have Terry McLaurin, Samuel, Adam Humphries, Dax Milne and Gandy-Golden at wide receiver against the Saints — if Samuel plays.

Gandy-Golden, a fourth-round pick in 2020, played in six games as a rookie and caught one pass. He was released over the summer and quickly re-signed with Washington’s practice squad.