Washington either wants Tua at No. 2, or wants Miami to think so

The Dolphins are believed to want former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and there’s been talk that they would trade up from No. 5 overall to No. 3 to draft him. But for Tua to go to Miami at No. 2, he’d have to get passed over by Cincinnati at No. 1 and Washington at No. 2. And that may not happen.

The Bengals are expected to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow first overall, and then most mock drafts have Washington taking Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. But someone is putting out word that Washington wants to take Tagovailoa at No. 2.

A source told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that Washington met with Tagovailoa at the Combine and told him he may be drafted to compete with second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

“They felt like Dwayne was not the guy right now,” the source said. “They want to bring in Tua, just get it going and compete.”

It’s convenient that this source with knowledge of Washington’s plans chose a Miami newspaper to leak those thoughts to. It may be that Washington wants Miami to think that Tagovailoa won’t be there at No. 3, which would result in the Dolphins sending a bounty of draft picks to Washington to draft Tagovailoa at No. 2.

If the Dolphins want to trade up for a franchise quarterback, trading up to No. 3 may not get it done.

