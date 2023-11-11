Washington earns safety the play after Huskie drops ball at 1 en route to pick-six

Talk about momentum swings.

It looked like Washington was going to be up 39-28 in the third quarter on Saturday when Alphonzo Tuputala intercepted a Utah pass and returned it 76 yards.

The problem? Alphonzo needed to return it 77 yards for a pick-six. He dropped the ball a yard short of the goal line and Michael Mokofisi of Utah, a 350-pound lineman, had the presence of mind to fall on the football at the Utah 1.

Multiple Washington players ran past the ball dropped before the goal line until a Utah big man comes and picks it up 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/P6p99QQkNN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

HE DROPPED IT BEFORE CROSSING THE GOAL LINE?! 😱 UTAH GETS THE BALL BACK pic.twitter.com/AzhjizWAn4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

The Huskies’ defense picked up Tuputala on the next play.

Ja’Quinden Jackson was tackled in the end zone for a safety.

AND NOW A SAFETY?? WHAT IS HAPPENING? pic.twitter.com/9LA0HemGgC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

After all that, Washington led the Utes, 35-28, entering the fourth quarter.

And Tuputala has to hope the Huskies wind up winning to remain undefeated so his gaffe will not be as costly as it could have been.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire