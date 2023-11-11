Washington earns safety the play after Huskie drops ball at 1 en route to pick-six
Talk about momentum swings.
It looked like Washington was going to be up 39-28 in the third quarter on Saturday when Alphonzo Tuputala intercepted a Utah pass and returned it 76 yards.
The problem? Alphonzo needed to return it 77 yards for a pick-six. He dropped the ball a yard short of the goal line and Michael Mokofisi of Utah, a 350-pound lineman, had the presence of mind to fall on the football at the Utah 1.
Multiple Washington players ran past the ball dropped before the goal line until a Utah big man comes and picks it up 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/P6p99QQkNN
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023
HE DROPPED IT BEFORE CROSSING THE GOAL LINE?! 😱
UTAH GETS THE BALL BACK pic.twitter.com/AzhjizWAn4
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023
The Huskies’ defense picked up Tuputala on the next play.
Ja’Quinden Jackson was tackled in the end zone for a safety.
AND NOW A SAFETY??
WHAT IS HAPPENING? pic.twitter.com/9LA0HemGgC
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023
After all that, Washington led the Utes, 35-28, entering the fourth quarter.
And Tuputala has to hope the Huskies wind up winning to remain undefeated so his gaffe will not be as costly as it could have been.