Washington earns comeback win over Cal in overtime
Washington men's basketball beat Cal 81-78 in overtime. The Huskies erased an 11-point deficit to beat the Bears. Keion Brooks Jr. and Noah Williams combined for 48 points in the win.
Washington men's basketball beat Cal 81-78 in overtime. The Huskies erased an 11-point deficit to beat the Bears. Keion Brooks Jr. and Noah Williams combined for 48 points in the win.
In Friday's win over the Rockets, Domantas Sabonis proved why the Kings traded for him by joining Oscar Robertson and Larry Bird in the history books.
Seahawks DB Johnathan Abram made a dirty play on Deebo Samuel. It made the 49ers angry, and their play showed it.
Draymond Green spoke to Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks about his future with the Warriors.
Apparently, the Detroit Lions don't even have to be on the field to get screwed over by NFL refs.
Some may regard it as the stuff of miracles, but it was always the plan. Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels spent the 2022 season making the new age of streaming feel as familiar and comfortable as possible to those accustomed to watching sports on TV. With the Amazon slate over and NBC broadcasting a pair of [more]
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley didn't hold back in their criticism of Ben Simmons after he scored zero points in the Nets' loss to the Celtics on Thursday night.
Head Coach Bob Huggins didn’t offer much on the decision to part ways with Larry Harrison. But he did address it.
We've never seen anything quite like the Brock Purdy story before.
It's a fun rumor. Don't bet on it happening.
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams responds to Jae Crowder's "hurt" comments about Phoenix Suns coaches in Friday's Bleacher Report article.
KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill's 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer. “I don’t know that this many close games helps you in the postseason," Kansas coach Bill Self said.
Kentucky might have just saved its season after a big road win at No. 5 Tennessee. Here’s everything that UK head coach John Calipari said after the victory.
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.
Derek Carr in a Jets uniform would make a lot of sense. But there are other good fits for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders quarterback.
The Warriors will never forget the night they played at the Alamodome.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
Here are three wing players the Philadelphia 76ers should target before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Cheryl Bosa had to make a decision on which son's playoff game she would attend Saturday, and her reasoning was justified.
Christian McCaffrey's 68-yard run in the first quarter against the Seahawks put him in some elite 49ers playoff company.
Iowa State pushed Kansas to the limit, but couldn't secure a victory at Allen Fieldhouse