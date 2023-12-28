How Washington earned respect along its path to the CFP

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz details how the undefeated Huskies went from overlooked and undervalued to a spot in the College Football Playoff this season.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: Florida State is not the only undefeated team feeling disrespected by the college football playoff committee. Yes, Washington is in the playoff and that has meaning, but let's be real. This Washington team has been disrespected or disregarded, essentially, all season, which is stunning to say when you think about some of the offensive weapons they have and name brands they have playing at key positions.

You can look at Michael Penix Jr., the Heisman finalist, at the quarterback position as somebody that's been explosive throughout the course of the year. But part of the reason he's been explosive is he has explosive weapons to throw to. Rome Odunze is a Biletnikoff finalist for a reason and one of the best wide receivers, not just this year, but in the last several years, the kind of guy that's going to make an immediate Sunday impact. And maybe most impressively, throughout the course of this season, this offense learned one very important thing, when you need to win games need to be able to run the football, cue Dillon Johnson, the running back that's been able to do that.

Now, Washington has been battle tested. They've won close games. They won a close Pac-12 championship game where they were, remember, a massive underdog going in. They beat Washington State, a rival, in a close game. They beat Oregon State at Oregon State in a close game.

Notice the theme? We've used those close outcomes as a reason to doubt Washington along the way. Maybe, however, when we get into the playoff, what we'll find out is those close games have them battle tested and prepared to take on absolutely anybody anywhere. Early in the committee process they docked Washington several times, saying specifically, they wanted to see a more complete effort from this football team.

Over the course of the year, you got that. You got a defense that was able to take on high quality offenses and still shut them down. And you have an offense that learned that if they were going to be elite they needed to be able to be multi-dimensional. Look across the board and answer me this, why have we not been paying attention to Washington? While the undefeated Florida State season is the bigger conversation, the doubt that Washington has been facing all year long will only continue to fuel them through the playoffs.