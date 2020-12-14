Washington QB Dwayne Haskins emotional after return in win over 49ers

It wasn’t pretty, but Dwayne Haskins and the Washington Football Team secured a critical 23-15 win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Haskins struggled early in the season before getting benched. Against the Niners, he came in to replace an injured Alex Smith (calf). Afterward, Haskins couldn’t help but get emotional following the win.

“I would just say the biggest growth that I’ve had has just been as a person,” Haskins said. “This is probably the biggest amount of adversity I’ve faced since coming into the world ... I prayed and I prayed again. I’m just glad that I’m able to be here right now and tell you guys that I’m thankful. That’s all I care about right now.”

Haskins replaced an injured Alex Smith

Smith, who returned earlier this season after a horrific leg injury in 2018, strained his calf in the first half on Sunday. While he was seen walking around, Washington didn’t want to risk a more serious injury and opted for Haskins.

Haskins didn’t have a great outing. He finished 7-of-12 for just 51 yards.

But, more important, he kept his team rolling en route to the eight-point win — and first place in the NFC East.

Dwayne Haskins was emotional after their win against San Francisco on Sunday. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Haskins was benched after Week 4. He had 939 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions by that point.

Though it’s unclear how head coach Ron Rivera will move forward with the position through the end of the season — he said it’ll depend on how Smith feels this week — he was impressed with what Haskins did on the field.

“He’s showing growth,” Riviera said, via NBC Sports. “That’s the thing we got to look for … The first couple of series, you saw a lot of quick decisions, good decisions. [He had] some poise back there just operating the offense.”

