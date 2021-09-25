Washington DT Matt Ioannidis ruled out against Bills with knee injury

Washington DT Matt Ioannidis ruled out against Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington Football Team defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis has been downgraded to OUT for the team’s Week 3 matchup in Buffalo, the team announced Saturday. In a corresponding move, defensive tackle Daniel Wise has been elevated from the practice squad.

Ioannidis, 27, suited up for WFT’s Week 2 win vs. the New York Giants, in which he was shaken up with a knee injury midway through. He was looked at by Washington’s medical staff, but was able to return to the matchup.

Ioannidis was originally listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, but downgraded after a week of not being able to participate in practice. He battled injury last season, too, after tearing his biceps in Week 3 and missing the remainder of the year.