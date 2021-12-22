Washington DT Jonathan Allen, G Brandon Scherff named to 2022 Pro Bowl

WFT's Jonathan Allen, Brandon Scherff named to 2022 Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team will have at least two players representing it in this season’s Pro Bowl after defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and guard Brandon Scherff were named starters in an NFL Network special Wednesday night.

Five other Washington players will be alternates should spots open up over the next six weeks.

Allen, 26, earns his first Pro Bowl nod as Washington’s team leader in sacks (8.5), tackles for a loss (10) and quarterback hits (26). The 2017 first-round pick has already eclipsed his previous career highs in both sacks and QB hits with three games still to play. Washington locked him up last summer to a four-year, $72 million extension that keeps him in D.C. through 2025.

Scherff, who turns 30 on Sunday, receives his fifth career Pro Bowl selection despite missing four games earlier this season with a sprained MCL and landing on the COVID/reserve list last weekend. The 2019 First Team All-Pro lineman hasn’t allowed a sack in nine games this year, per Pro Football Focus. Scherff is playing on the franchise tag for the second-straight year.

Should any spots ahead of them become available, Washington’s alternates are punter Tress Way (2nd alternate), long snapper Camaron Cheeseman (3rd alternate), running back Antonio Gibson (4th alternate), kick returner DeAndre Carter (4th alternate) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (5th alternate). Roster spots typically become available due to injury and the absence of Super Bowl participants.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.