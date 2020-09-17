Washington DL Levi Onwuzurike opts out of 2020 season

The New Chapter Thank You Washington for the Support💜! pic.twitter.com/NNXvYIOiad — Levi Onwuzurike. (@LeviOnw) September 17, 2020





Another top prospect is opting out of the 2020 college football season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Washington defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike is the latest in a long line of top prospects choosing to get an early start on their preparations for next year’s draft, regardless of whether or not the Pac-12 ends up playing football this fall or in the spring.

One of the top interior defensive line prospects in this draft class, Onwuzurike could end up putting himself in the first-round conversation with a strong performance throughout the predraft process.