The Washington Commanders have found a ton of success in the NFL draft with Alabama players in recent years, especially on the defensive line. In 2017, Washington selected Jonathan Allen No. 17 overall, then a year later they selected Daron Payne No. 13 overall. Both have been Pro Bowl-level players and have each earned second contracts with the franchise.

Allen is coming off his best year as a professional where he posted 65 tackles, 7.5 sacks, two fumbles forced and an interception. As a result, his NFL peers have voted him as one of the top 100 players in the NFL, No. 52 overall to be exact. Since entering the league, Allen has consistently been one of the top five best interior defensive linemen in the league.

With new ownership in Washington, Allen is going to be a foundation piece they continue to build around for years to come. At only 28 years old, Allen still has a lot of high-level football left to play and he deserves the opportunity to be on a playoff-contending team.

Washington DL Jonathan Allen ranked No. 52 in 2023 NFL Top 100

