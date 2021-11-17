Washington designates Darryl Roberts for return from IR

Cornerback Darryl Roberts is making his way back to the Washington Football Teams’ lineup.

Roberts has been out since hurting his quad in a Week Five loss to the Saints, but the team announced on Wednesday that he has been designated for return from injured reserve. He can practice with the team right away and there’s a 21-day window to activate him, but his season will be over if he doesn’t return to the active roster.

Roberts saw action on special teams in two games before his injury. He had 211 tackles and four interceptions in 67 games for the Jets and Lions before coming to Washington.

There was some talk of tight end Logan Thomas returning to practice this week, but he remains out with the hamstring injury that’s sidelined him for the last five games.

