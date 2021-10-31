Washington at Denver prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 31

Washington at Denver How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 31

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Washington (2-5), Denver (3-4)

Washington vs Denver Game Preview

Why Washington Will Win

The offense isn’t all that bad, and it should be able to run a little bit.

Between Antonio Gibson, JD McKissic, and the legs of Taylor Heineke, the Football Team keeps on grinding with a ground attack that ran for 120 yards or more in three of the last four games.

It will help that Denver is bad at playing NFL defense lately.

The Broncos got run over by the depleted Browns, gave up a big day to Najee Harris and the Steelers, and struggled with Baltimore. Basically, Denver is good against the bad teams, and it’s got problems with the good ones.

Washington will keep this simple, partly because it has to. Run, hope the defense can keep taking the ball away – six in the last three games – and …

Why Denver Will Win

Yeah, Washington can’t stop anyone from throwing.

The Football Team is dead last in the NFL in passing yards allows, hitting ripped apart by Patrick Mahomes – yeah, the Chiefs actually played a good game this year – and allowing 220 yards or more through the air.

Teddy Bridgewater hasn’t been all that bad. He’s been beaten, battered, and bruised, but he’s a gamer who gets back Jerry Jeudy – maybe; he’s expected to give it a go – and should have the most weapons he’s had all year to work with.

What’s Going To Happen

Denver just isn’t that good, Washington can’t score.

Granted, the Football Team went against Buffalo, New Orleans, Kansas City, and Green Bay over the last several weeks, and Denver’s defense really has been slightly exposed – if that’s possible – against the run, but at home it’ll be when things start to turn around.

After going all of October without a win, the replenished Denver offense will come through with its best performance all month.

Washington vs Denver Prediction, Line

Denver 30, Washington 21

Line: Denver -3.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Peanut M&Ms

1: Black Licorice Nibs

