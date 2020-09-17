Even if the Pac-12 ends up playing, Levi Onwuzurike won’t.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the University of Washington defensive tackle has opted out of the season.

Onwuzurike was a second-team preseason All-American, and will certainly be one of the top prospects at his position in the 2021 NFL Draft.

After the Big Ten announced plans to return in late October, the Pac-12 is the last of the Power Five conferences without a current plan to play football.

Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike opts out of season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk