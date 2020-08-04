Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio doesn't seem too happy with players opting out

Washington Football Team defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has decided he’s not holding back his views anymore, and doesn’t really care who takes offense.

Del Rio was not really a controversial figure during his playing or coaching days, but his political views have come out on Twitter this year. He has supported President Donald Trump. He shared a fabricated tweet by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as if it was factual.

Why Del Rio is letting loose this offseason is still a bit of a mystery, but he apparently doesn’t like players opting out because of COVID-19 concerns.

Jack Del Rio speaks on opting out

In an interview with Ben Standig of The Athletic, Del Rio was asked about players opting out.

“I have personal views that would probably not sit well with my professional occupation right now,” Del Rio told The Athletic. “I think I’ll just leave it like that.”

But Del Rio already shared his thoughts on playing through the pandemic on his suddenly controversial Twitter account.

I think most players understand the risk of playing the game of football. The priority is not trying to be perfectly safe .....if so perhaps you should never drive your car. https://t.co/pdtAfC370F — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) June 24, 2020

Washington has had two players opt out. Defensive end Caleb Brantley was granted a “high-risk” opt-out, a designation that allows him a $350,000 stipend and an accrued season. Linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons also opted out, telling The Athletic that he and both of his sons have asthma.

It seems hard to argue with those decisions.

Del Rio hasn’t been shy this offseason

Del Rio was asked by Standig why he has been so outspoken on Twitter lately.

“I am open to discuss at any time with anyone my thoughts and respectfully have exchanges,” Del Rio answered. “It’s just not always possible in today’s environment. I think it’s important to be able to have your own opinion and respect for each other. People may have an opinion that is different than mine, which is OK. I’m OK with actually having a conversation about it with anyone, including my players.”

Some players might take him up on that. Just not the ones who have opted out, presumably.

