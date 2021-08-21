Washington defeats Cincinnati 17-13 in Week 2 preseason action

The Washington Football Team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 17-13 in Week 2 of the NFL preseason on Friday.

Washington’s first-team offense got off to a slow start with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. There were dropped passes, Fitzpatrick missing a wide-open Adam Humphries in the end zone and a Cam Sims fumble that set up Cincinnati’s first three points.

However, Washington’s offense would settle down, especially once backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke came in. Heinicke completed 11 of 13 attempts for 80 yards. He also used his legs to make plays.

Washington’s star of the night for the second consecutive week was undrafted rookie running back Jaret Patterson. Patterson once again led Washington with 71 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also caught three passes for 35 yards and returned a kickoff 37 yards.

Washington’s defense was outstanding, holding the Bengals to just 214 total yards, including only 103 passing yards.

Washington improves to 1-1 in the preseason and plays the Baltimore Ravens in the preseason finale next week.