Washington decides to waive Antonio Gandy-Golden, according to reports

Washington waives Antonio Gandy-Golden, according to reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Antonio Gandy-Golden concluded his 2021 preseason with three- and four-catch games, performances that suggested he'd be safe during Tuesday's roster cuts.

A suggestion is different than a guarantee, though.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Washington waived Gandy-Golden in the morning. The move comes about 16 months after the franchise selected the wide receiver in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Gandy-Golden's rookie year was a major disappointment. In training camp, he failed to separate from coverage at anything close to a consistent basis, and then injuries limited him to a single catch once the games began.

In all, he appeared in six contests in his first year as a pro.

Now, Gandy-Golden had performed better throughout his second summer in the league. As mentioned, he popped more in exhibition matchups and was more noticeable in Washington's camp practices, too.

However, the team's depth chart at wide receiver was also a lot deeper this time around, which was enough to knock AGG out of the picture.

Because of his size and recent draft status, Gandy-Golden will likely be claimed by someone else on the waiver wire. Washington, meanwhile, will proceed with other targets for quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.