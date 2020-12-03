Washington Debuts at No. 22 on the College Football Playoff Rankings
The Washington Huskies have started their 2020 season at a perfect 3-0, including an impressive come-from-behind win vs. Utah last Saturday, earning them a spot on the College Football Playoff selection committee rankings at No. 22.