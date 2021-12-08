Washington DE Montez Sweat placed on COVID-19 list, will miss at minimum Week 14 vs. Cowboys

Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat will miss Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Sweat is reportedly not vaccinated, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He will be required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days, putting a return for the Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles in jeopardy.

Sweat returning from injury

Washington Football Team defensive lineman Montez Sweat (center) has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and is reportedly unvaccinated. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Sweat missed the past four games with a fractured jaw he injured against the Denver Broncos in Week 8. He was set to return to practices on Wednesday from injured reserve, but instead will have to remain out because of the COVID-19 designation.

Sweat, 25, spoke publicly against being vaccinated over the summer. Head coach Ron Rivera brought in an expert to speak with players and answer any questions they may have during minicamps.

The earliest Sweat could be activated is Saturday, Dec. 18. Washington plays in Philadelphia the day after.

Washington's first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Sweat has four sacks, two forced fumbles and 12 quarterback hits over the team's first eight games.

Washington in playoff spot

The club is chasing a division title in an NFC East that is as tight as always. They're currently on a four-game win streak and holding the sixth playoff spot.

A win against the Cowboys will put Washington at 7-6, their first time above .500 this season. Dallas is 8-4 and the Eagles are 6-7 heading into Week 14.

Washington is already without defensive end Chase Young, who injured his ACL. The club put tight end Logan Thomas on injured reserve for a second time this season, meaning by rule he cannot be designated for return. An MRI showed no tear in his ACL, but he's dealing with damage to his knee.