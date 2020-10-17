Washington’s D-line has chance for a big day vs. Giants on Sunday

Sunday will be a feast 🍖🍗 https://t.co/QxVO8J59mJ — PFF Washington (@PFF_Washington) October 16, 2020





Both the Washington Football Team and New York Giants rank below the midline when it comes to position groups, but Washington has a decided edge in one big matchup against their NFC East rival on Sunday.

It should be a big day for the defensive line, who has a chance to go up against one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, the Giants have allowed the most pressures in the NFL so far this season. Going up against Washington’s defensive line, which is stacked with top-end talent and looks like one of the best units in the league on paper at least, that could be a big mismatch.

The defensive front in Washington has been a bit disappointing since the first game of the season, with solid matchups against some of the better offensive lines in the league. But, remembering what they did against the Philadelphia Eagles banged-up front — 8 sacks — gives us hope for what they might be able to accomplish on Sunday against Daniel Jones.

Late in the 2019 season, Washington played New York in what was deemed the Chase Young Bowl, with the two teams realistically better off losing the game to secure the No. 2 overall draft pick. Washington ‘won’ that battle by losing the game, and it will likely pay off on Sunday with a breakout opportunity for Young.