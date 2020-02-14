Washington cutting Paul Richardson also

New Washington coach Ron Rivera is throwing all the ex’s stuff out in the front yard today.

In addition to the earlier release of cornerback Josh Norman, the team is also cutting wide receiver Paul Richardson, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 27-year-old Richardson would have been due $6.5 million this year, and hadn’t performed the way they hoped when they signed him as a free agent from Seattle.

He caught just 48 passes in 17 games over two seasons, but made nearly $17 million to do so.

Washington’s clearing the books, and they also need to find some offensive weapons they can build around.