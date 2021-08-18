Washington cuts two more at deadline, including former draft pick

The Washington Football Team released two more players on Tuesday before the NFL’s 4 p.m. ET deadline to trim rosters to 85 players.

The WFT released cornerback Greg Stroman and tight end Nick Guggemos.

Washington now has 86 players, as defensive lineman David Bada does not count against the team’s roster limit because he is in the International Pathway Program.

The Football Team will likely have to cut another player soon as offensive tackle David Sharpe appears close to being activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Stroman was a seventh-round pick back in 2018 out of Virginia Tech. He played in 15 games as a rookie for Washington but has only played in five games in the last two seasons. He was waived with an injury designation each season and reverted to the WFT’s injured reserve.

Guggemos signed on July 29. Washington added another tight end this week when it claimed Caleb Wilson off waivers from Philadelphia.

The next cut deadline is on Aug. 24, when NFL teams must trim the roster to 80 players. Final cuts will be due on Aug. 31 as teams make their initial 53-man roster.