Washington cuts Temmarick Hemingway, re-signs Jon Toth

Washington has made a pair of moves for its offense on Thursday morning.

The Football Team announced that tight end Temarrick Hemingway has been waived and center Jon Toth has been re-signed.

Hemingway joined the club last year and appeared in eight games, mostly playing special teams. He finished the season with a 10-yard reception on two targets.

Hemingway was a Rams sixth-round pick in 2016. He’s played 21 career games for Los Angeles, Denver, and Washington. He’s also had a stint on Carolina’s practice squad.

Washington had cut Toth on Tuesday to get down to 80 players prior to the 4 p.m. ET deadline. He initially signed with the Football Team earlier this month. He’s never played in a regular-season game, but has previously spent time with the Eagles, Jets, Browns, and Lions since going undrafted out of Kentucky in 2017.

