The Washington Football Team announced a couple of cuts on Tuesday afternoon.

They have released tight end Nick Guggemos and cornerback Greg Stroman. The moves leave them with 86 players, which is one above the 85-player limit that goes into effect on Tuesday afternoon but they have an exemption for defensive lineman David Bada through the International Player Pathway Program.

Washington made Stroman a 2018 seventh-round pick and he’s played 20 games for the team over the last three seasons. He has 38 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over that time.

Guggemos finished college in 2018 and spent most of his time as a track athlete, but caught the eye of the Seahawks at a workout this offseason. He signed with Seattle and then signed with Washington after his time with the Seahawks came to an end.

Washington cuts Nick Guggemos, Greg Stroman originally appeared on Pro Football Talk