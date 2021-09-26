Washington cuts Bills lead to 21-14

Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins came up with one of the more unusual plays of his career in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Hopkins recovered his own kickoff after it bounced in front of Bills kickoff returner Isaiah McKenzie and caromed back toward the Washington coverage team. Hopkins wound up falling on the ball at the 24-yard-line and Washington used the good field position to their advantage.

Taylor Heinicke hit Logan Thomas for 14 yards and then ran the ball in from four yards out to cut Buffalo’s lead to 21-14 with under eight minutes to play in the first half.

Heinicke threw a touchdown pass on the previous drive, although running back Antonio Gibson really deserves the credit. He took a pass from Heinicke and sprinted for a 73-yard score that has swung the momentum in what was looking like a Bills blowout.

