Washington County football All-State and All-Region honorees
The Maryland Football Foundation, in partnership with coaches and media from around the state, have revealed this year's All-Region and All-State high school football teams. Washington County honorees are listed below.
Maryland All-State Football
Class 2A-1A Offense
Ceonta Wilmore, Jr., WR, Williamsport
Class 1A Offense
Ryan Perry, Sr., OL, Boonsboro
Private Division III Offense
Alex Fletcher, Jr., OL, Saint James
Private Division III Defense
Trevor Owens, Sr., DL, Saint James
Hunter Bigelow, Jr., LB, Saint James
Liam Hall, So., LB, Saint James
Maryland All-Region Football
Class 3A West Offense
Ryder Johnston, Sr., WR, North Hagerstown
Class 2A-1A West Offense
Corry Nelson, Sr., RB, Williamsport
Jake Noll, Sr., OL, Williamsport
Ceonta Wilmore, Jr., WR, Williamsport
Class 1A North Offense
Ryan Perry, Sr., OL, Boonsboro
Class 1A North Defense
Nate Elliott, Sr., DL, Boonsboro
Class 1A West Defense
Zak von Garrel, Sr., DL, Smithsburg
This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington County football All-State and All-Region honorees