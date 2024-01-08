Advertisement

Washington County football All-State and All-Region honorees

Daniel Kauffman, The Herald-Mail
The Maryland Football Foundation, in partnership with coaches and media from around the state, have revealed this year's All-Region and All-State high school football teams. Washington County honorees are listed below.

Maryland All-State Football

Class 2A-1A Offense

  • Ceonta Wilmore, Jr., WR, Williamsport

Class 1A Offense

  • Ryan Perry, Sr., OL, Boonsboro

Private Division III Offense

  • Alex Fletcher, Jr., OL, Saint James

Private Division III Defense

  • Trevor Owens, Sr., DL, Saint James

  • Hunter Bigelow, Jr., LB, Saint James

  • Liam Hall, So., LB, Saint James

Maryland All-Region Football

Class 3A West Offense

  • Ryder Johnston, Sr., WR, North Hagerstown

Class 2A-1A West Offense

  • Corry Nelson, Sr., RB, Williamsport

  • Jake Noll, Sr., OL, Williamsport

  • Ceonta Wilmore, Jr., WR, Williamsport

Class 1A North Offense

  • Ryan Perry, Sr., OL, Boonsboro

Class 1A North Defense

  • Nate Elliott, Sr., DL, Boonsboro

Class 1A West Defense

  • Zak von Garrel, Sr., DL, Smithsburg

