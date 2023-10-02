Washington County fall sports team power rankings for Oct. 2

Last week, our Washington County fall sports team power rankings got a significant makeover.

This week? Not so much.

For the most part, the teams already established at the top of the pecking order stayed there.

Here are this week's top 10 overall teams. Below that are the top three teams in each sport.

1. North Hagerstown boys cross country — The Hubs placed fifth out of 25 complete teams in the Judges Classic at Kernstown Battlefield on Saturday in Winchester, Va. Walker Mason (18th, 17:11.6), Rishi Bhat (27th, 17:43.9), Bradley Helman (34th, 17:57.0) and Landon Call (45th, 18:06.7) earned top-50 finishes in the varsity field of 176 runners.

2. North Hagerstown volleyball — The Hubs are 6-0 in best-of-five-set matches, winning all 18 sets. Last week they swept county opponents South Hagerstown and Williamsport.

Anchors Aweigh! North Hagerstown junior Baylee Doolan verbally commits to Division I Navy volleyball

3. North Hagerstown boys soccer — The Hubs won the Stan Stouffer Showcase title (which doubled as an unofficial county public schools tournament this year) with a 3-0 shutout of Williamsport on Thursday.

4. Williamsport boys soccer — The Wildcats fell short against the Hubs on Thursday but still boast an 8-1 record with a 30-12 scoring margin after Saturday's win over South Hagerstown.

5. Clear Spring boys soccer — The Blazers are 8-1, including a 4-3 win over Boonsboro on Tuesday and an 8-0 shutout of Saint James on Saturday. Their lone loss came against Williamsport.

6. Smithsburg volleyball — The Leopards won a pair of matches last week, sweeping Catoctin and getting past Linganore in four sets to improve to 6-1, the lone loss coming to North Hagerstown. Smithsburg has a big match Tuesday against Williamsport.

7. Boonsboro golf — The Warriors remained undefeated against county teams while finishing second overall in an eight-team match at Black Rock on Thursday. Up next is Monday's Maryland District 1 tournament, also at Black Rock. Boonsboro will once again try to qualify for the state tournament as a team, and Piper Meredith will defend her girls Class 2A-1A title.

8. Williamsport volleyball — The Wildcats are 6-2 after a sweep of Brunswick on Tuesday and a loss to North Hagerstown on Thursday. This is a big week for Williamsport with matches against Smithsburg on Tuesday and Clear Spring on Thursday.

9. Boonsboro football — After losing two straight games in which they led at halftime, the Warriors (3-2) righted the ship in a big way with a blowout of Williamsport in last weekend's marquee county contest. Boonsboro is tied with Saint James for the best football record in the county.

10. Boonsboro girls soccer — The Warriors remain in total control of the Tesla Cup (Washington County Public Schools) title chase after a win over Clear Spring in their only match last week. At 4-3-1, they are the only county girls soccer team with a winning record.

Football

Boonsboro (3-2) Saint James (3-2) South Hagerstown (2-3)

Boys Soccer

North Hagerstown (7-2) Williamsport (8-1) Clear Spring (8-1)

Girls Soccer

Boonsboro (4-3-1) North Hagerstown (4-4) Williamsport (3-4)

Volleyball

North Hagerstown (6-0) Smithsburg (6-1) Williamsport (6-2)

Boys Cross Country

North Hagerstown Boonsboro Smithsburg

Girls Cross Country

North Hagerstown Smithsburg Saint James

Golf

Boonsboro South Hagerstown St. Maria Goretti

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington County fall sports team power rankings for Oct. 2