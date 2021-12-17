Washington could start quarterback signed Friday after Taylor Heinicke hits reserve/COVID-19 list

The Washington Football Team may rely on a player they just signed to start at quarterback in Week 15. Starter Taylor Heinicke was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, leaving the team in a tough spot at quarterback, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Washington is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Over 20 players — including second-string quarterback Kyle Allen were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Monday.

With Allen and Heinicke sidelined, the team signed Garrett Gilbert off the New England Patriots' practice squad Friday. Gilbert is a candidate to start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The team will also consider starting Kyle Shurmur or Jordan Ta'amu.

With Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen now on Reserve/COVID list, here are the WFT QBs:



🏈Garrett Gilbert

🏈Kyle Shurmur

🏈Jordan Ta’amu



WFT unlikely to name a starter until pregame Sunday, per source. https://t.co/L6QS1VMfgK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

The team will reportedly wait to name a starter until Sunday.

Gilbert is the only member of that trio to appear in an NFL game. He's seen action in seven career contests, including one start for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. Gilbert, 30, has 1 touchdown and 1 interception in his limited NFL sample.

Kyle Allen could still start for Washington

There's a chance Washington will get Allen back for the contest. If Allen tests out of the NFL's health and safety protocols Saturday, he would likely start against the Eagles.

The NFL updated its COVID-19 policy Thursday to allow vaccinated, asymptomatic players to return to action after one negative COVID-19 test. Under the previous rules, players needed two negative tests in a span of 24 hours.

Allen will be tested Saturday. If that result comes back negative, he could be available to play. Allen has started 17 games in the NFL, making him the Brett Favre of Washington's starting options if he's cleared to play.