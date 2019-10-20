Washington commits to the run early

Neither the weather nor the numbers nor the personnel favor Washington’s passing offense against the 49ers.

So coach Bill Callahan decided not to bother.

Washington put together a 12-play drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock, but came away with no points when kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a 39-yard field goal.

Prior to that, Callahan made its intent clear. Washington ran the ball on its first 10 snaps, with Adrian Peterson getting the first seven himself.

Case Keenum lost three yards on his only pass, but it’s not exactly conducive to the pass today. For one, they’re playing a 49ers defense which leads the league against the pass. Also, it’s raining like stink, and the field is a mess.