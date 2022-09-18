Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Sunday, September 18

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 18

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Washington Commanders (1-0), Detroit Lions (0-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Game Preview

Why Detroit Lions Will Win

The Lions got the running game going in the 38-35 loss to Philadelphia.

There were problems defensively, but D’Andrew Swift and Jamaal Williams were able to pound away. Jared Goff wasn’t bad, and it should all work against a Washington defensive front that got ripped up by Jacksonville.

The penalties have to slow down, but as long as the Lions can control the tempo and the clock, and if they can start getting into the backfield, they’ll have a shot.

However …

– Week 2 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Washington Commanders Will Win

The Detroit defense wasn’t close against Philadelphia, and Carson Wentz was solid for the Commanders.

He threw two picks and had too many misses, but he threw for over 300 yards, Antonio Gibson wasn’t bad when he got his chances, and the offense came through when it had to.

Don’t turn it over three times, control the clock for 33 minutes again, and D up against the run. Do all of that, and Washington wins, but …

– Week 2 NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

It was way too much of a fight for the Commanders to get by Jacksonville.

Was it just the Week 1 timing problem, or was is there really a problem with the run defense? It seemed like it was a little of both.

It comes down to this – can Wentz limit the scary-bad plays?

There will be a few of them, Detroit will capitalize on all of them, and it won’t be enough. The Commanders will do more with the running game this week and the Detroit D will once again struggle to get enough key stops.

Story continues

And then Wentz will throw a really, really bad pick to help the Lions pull this off.

– NFL Team Schedules

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Prediction, Line

Detroit 27, Washington 24

Line: Detroit -1.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Must See Rating: 3

5: Peyton & Eli

1: Monarch

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News