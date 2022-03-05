Washington Commanders make ‘strong offer’ for Russell Wilson

The offseason in Seattle should be re-named to “Russell Wilson trade drama” season these days and your friends at Seahawks Wire are here to cover all of it.

The latest edition of “Wilson Watch” comes fresh out of Indianapolis, where the NFL Scouting Combine has been underway. According to NFL Network’s insider, Ian Rapoport, the newly dubbed Washington Commanders made a strong offer to the Seahawks for Russell Wilson. The exact details of the offer are not known yet, but Rapoport said it involved multiple first round picks.

The Seahawks wisely declined.

Seattle has been adamant in their position of not wanting to trade Wilson. Both general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll have made this abundantly clear at the Combine. Why wouldn’t they? The Seahawks have no incentive to willingly trade Russell Wilson away if he isn’t explicitly asking to be moved.

One of the most difficult things in football to get right is finding a franchise quarterback. Teams have gone decades without finding one even half as good as Wilson, and a few are still searching. So why would the Seahawks move their franchise’s best player in his prime, especially to a conference rival who appears to be only a quarterback away from legitimate contention?

Besides, what would the Seahawks use some of those first round picks on? Finding another quarterback. So why not skip the middle man and stick with the elite quarterback still under contract?

