Washington Commanders Sign Former Nebraska LB

The Washington Commanders signed former Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Nate Gerry per the NFL transaction wire.

Gerry played for the Cornhuskers from 2013 to 2016, where he was utilized as both a safety and a linebacker. He was extremely productive during his tenure racking up a whopping 273 total tackles and 13 interceptions in 48 games.

Gerry was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Gerry played four seasons for the Eagles. In total, he appeared in 46 games recording 163 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, and three interceptions.

In the NFL, linebacker has been Gerry’s primary position. In 2019, he was lined up as a linebacker for 584 out of his 620 total defensive snaps per Pro Football Focus.

