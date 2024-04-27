Washington Commanders select TCU’s Brandon Coleman in third round of NFL Draft

TCU offensive lineman Brandon Coleman was selected by the Washington Commanders with the third pick in Round 3 of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

A versatile lineman, Coleman can play either tackle or guard at the next level. Last season Coleman started 11 games with seven being at left tackle and four being at left guard. Coleman will now be a critical piece for the Commanders, who selected Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick on Thursday.

“Got the the QB, now we got a protector,” the Commanders tweeted out from the team’s social media account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Coleman was voted second team All-Big 12 and was a team captain for the Horned Frogs. Coleman allowed just one sack in 723 snaps, 32 knockdown blocks and had a 87.0 grade average according to Pro Football Focus.

In 2022 Coleman was a crucial piece up front for TCU as he started all 15 games at left tackle as he helped TCU reach the national championship game. Coleman played over 1,000 snaps that season and formed a powerful duo with Steve Avila, who was selected in the second round last year by the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2021, Coleman started eight of the last nine games, making starts at both right and left guard. At 6-foot-6, Coleman has both the experience and size to play inside and out which is one reason he was able to climb up the boards of so many NFL teams.