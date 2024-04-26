Washington Commanders select QB Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft

Right up until the moment that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the pick, no one was sure what direction the Washinton Commanders were going with he No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. But the pick is in and it is former LSU star Jayden Daniels.

Daniels is a remarkable blend of athleticism and football acumen. He’s drawn comparisons to players like Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and former Philadelphia Eagles legend Randall Cunningham, which sets the bar very high for him.

There was a thought the Commanders could consider North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye over Daniels but Daniels’ film was just too strong for the Commanders to pass on. Washington now must focus on getting Daniels some playmakers and give him an opportunity to grow in a system that fits him and remains consistent.

