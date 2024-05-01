Washington Commanders select former Nebraska quarterback in third round of NFL draft

Over the weekend, a former Nebraska quarterback was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey was taken by the Washington Commanders with the 100th overall pick.

McCaffrey player for Nebraska for the 2019 and 2020 seasons before transferring to Louisville and then Rice. While with the Owls, the former quarterback switched to wide receiver.

McCaffrey had 71 receptions for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns in 13 games for Rice this past season. He was a four-star recruit out of high school who chose Nebraska over Colorado, Michigan, Ohio State, and Mississippi.

During his time as a Husker, he would throw for 608 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions. McCaffrey would also run for 530 yards and four touchdowns.

not gonna lie, i really wanted the 49ers to draft luke mccaffrey. cmc texted adam peters, his former assistant gm, & told him to select his lil brother for the commanders. & peters of course followed thru. the mccaffrey family is special, y’all 🤍 hope this kid balls out! pic.twitter.com/elIP0ywkFz — crys; 🏈 (@crystalscuor) April 29, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire